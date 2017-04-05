Nigeria: Terrorism - Kogi Group Raises Alarm Over Large Presence of Foreigners in Worship Centers

The Ebira People's Association (EPA) has raised the alarm over the increasing large numbers of foreigners especially, in worship centres across Kogi state.

While speaking at an interactive forum hosted by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau in Abuja on Tuesday on the spate of kidnappings and other violent crimes in Kogi state, President of EPA Dr. Adeiza Musa Abdulrahman, called on the federal government to place the foreigners under surveillance.

"We recently noticed the presence of several foreigners in a number of worship centers in our land and we have genuine concerns about their intentions and activities which may already be targeted at indoctrinating unsuspecting residents.

"They are usually seen with children and teenagers. We humbly request for the these foreigners to be investigated, first to determine the validity of their presence in the country, and, if found to have valid papers, then they ought to be placed under surveillance to keep track of their activities."

Dr. Abdulrahman, also demanded that the Minister order the posting and replacement of some security agents that have served for too long in the area, lamenting that people of the area no longer have trust in those security agents.

"Most of our people seems to imagine an unholy alliance, possibly due to the many unsavory instances of losses of lives and properties.

"You may wish to note that no single captive was ever rescued, as those lucky enough to regain their freedom paid heavy ransoms, while many others unluckily lost their lives for their inability to meet the demands of their captors," Dr. Abdulrahman lamented.

While appealing for the deployment of more personnel to the area, the EPA President ensured of the people of the area's readiness to help the government in every way possible to rid the area of all criminal activities.

Responding, Minister of Interior who described the request of the association as "apt", assured that he will do everything possible to attend to the request.

He said "the issue of security is of great importance as far as Kogi is concern. We know that those challenges are there and we are focusing our attention there. We are doing the much we can to ensure that the lives of the citizens are protected," the Minister said.

Dambazau said the ministry was passing through radical reformation in all areas, promising that the impacts will be felt by all Nigerians soon.