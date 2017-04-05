4 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Terrorism - Kogi Group Raises Alarm Over Large Presence of Foreigners in Worship Centers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joshua Odeyemi

The Ebira People's Association (EPA) has raised the alarm over the increasing large numbers of foreigners especially, in worship centres across Kogi state.

While speaking at an interactive forum hosted by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau in Abuja on Tuesday on the spate of kidnappings and other violent crimes in Kogi state, President of EPA Dr. Adeiza Musa Abdulrahman, called on the federal government to place the foreigners under surveillance.

"We recently noticed the presence of several foreigners in a number of worship centers in our land and we have genuine concerns about their intentions and activities which may already be targeted at indoctrinating unsuspecting residents.

"They are usually seen with children and teenagers. We humbly request for the these foreigners to be investigated, first to determine the validity of their presence in the country, and, if found to have valid papers, then they ought to be placed under surveillance to keep track of their activities."

Dr. Abdulrahman, also demanded that the Minister order the posting and replacement of some security agents that have served for too long in the area, lamenting that people of the area no longer have trust in those security agents.

"Most of our people seems to imagine an unholy alliance, possibly due to the many unsavory instances of losses of lives and properties.

"You may wish to note that no single captive was ever rescued, as those lucky enough to regain their freedom paid heavy ransoms, while many others unluckily lost their lives for their inability to meet the demands of their captors," Dr. Abdulrahman lamented.

While appealing for the deployment of more personnel to the area, the EPA President ensured of the people of the area's readiness to help the government in every way possible to rid the area of all criminal activities.

Responding, Minister of Interior who described the request of the association as "apt", assured that he will do everything possible to attend to the request.

He said "the issue of security is of great importance as far as Kogi is concern. We know that those challenges are there and we are focusing our attention there. We are doing the much we can to ensure that the lives of the citizens are protected," the Minister said.

Dambazau said the ministry was passing through radical reformation in all areas, promising that the impacts will be felt by all Nigerians soon.

Nigeria

Abuja Airport Runway 75% Completed - Aviation Minister

Two weeks to the opening of the Abuja airport runway to traffic, the Minister of State, Aviation Sen. Sirika Hadi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.