Uganda: Councillors Thrown Out of Meeting Over Dress Code

Budaka — Last week, a Budaka District council meeting turned dramatic after the district speaker, Mr Sam Mubalya, threw out 10 of the 29 district councillors for indecent dressing contrary to the standing orders.

Mr Mubalya noted that majority of the councillors had not complied with the council resolution that was passed during the November 28, 2016 council meeting over dress code. Before throwing them out, Mr Mubalya reminded the councillors of the standing orders that required them to dress decently.

"As the speaker, I could not tolerate indecent dressing because it undermines the integrity of the council," Mr Mubalya said.

Affected

Some of the councillors thrown out include Mr Davis Gole, the former Member of Parliament for Budaka who is now district councillor representing Kakule Sub-county, Mr Andrew Kwape (Naboa), Mr Martin Kisale (Budaka rural). Others are Mr Farouk Gundi (Katira) and Mr Geoffrey Kamomolo (Youth).

However, after being ordered out of council chambers, many of the affected councillors rushed to Budaka Town to buy neck-ties before they could be allowed back into the meeting.

The district council meeting was convened to discuss a number of issues among them the budget plan for 2017/18, procurement plan, recruitment plan and annual work plan.

Mr Mubalya warned that he will not tolerate indecent dressing in future and that he will continue throwing out any councilors who show up dressed indecently.

Many of the back-benchers supported the speaker's decision, saying that the poor dress code would give residents a chance to undermine the council.

In support

A section of district civil servants who talked to Daily Monitor but preferred to remain anonymous emphasised the need by the councillors to be decent in every aspect of their life.

"This should serve as a lesson to all leaders to respect the mandate of their electorate. It's unfair for elected leaders to show up for business dressed shabbily," said a section of civil servants.