5 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ogun Govt Cautions On 'Above Normal' Rainfall, Flooding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliyu Kwaifa and Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — The Ogun State government has disclosed that the state is expected to record higher rainfall, raising fears of heavy flooding in the state.

The state is forecasting a total of 27,492m of rainfall this year which is about 127m higher than last year's total of 27,365mm. It based its projection on the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) report for this year.

The Commissioner for Environment, Bolaji Oyeleye, in Abeokuta, said the expected flooding could be aggravated by release of water from the two major dams up north of the state (the Oyan and Ikere Gorge dams).

He noted that as the state was expecting above normal rainfall, there was need for residents to be proactive in order to prevent avoidable massive flood in and around the state.

He gave a breakdown of the expected volume of rainfall in some major cities in the state to include, Abeokuta 1,295mm, Abigi 1,864mm, Ayetoro 1,609mm, Eruwa 1,552mm and Ewekoro 2,075mm, Ijebu Igbo 1,709mm, Ijebu Ode 1,526mm, Ikenne 1,742mm and Ilaro 1,731mm.

Others are Ipokia 1872mm, Obafemi Owode 1709, Odogbolu 1,753mm, Oja Odan (1,731mm),Ota 1,810mm, Owu 1,761mm and Sagamu 1,753mm, which totals 27,492mm expected rainfall.

The commissioner advised the people not to block drainage channels, either natural or constructed and to drink more water at regular intervals to guard against heat exhaustion and to seek medical attention when feeling uncomfortable.

Nigeria

Abuja Airport Runway 75% Completed - Aviation Minister

Two weeks to the opening of the Abuja airport runway to traffic, the Minister of State, Aviation Sen. Sirika Hadi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.