Nigeria: Ogun Govt Cautions On 'Above Normal' Rainfall, Flooding

Abeokuta — The Ogun State government has disclosed that the state is expected to record higher rainfall, raising fears of heavy flooding in the state.

The state is forecasting a total of 27,492m of rainfall this year which is about 127m higher than last year's total of 27,365mm. It based its projection on the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) report for this year.

The Commissioner for Environment, Bolaji Oyeleye, in Abeokuta, said the expected flooding could be aggravated by release of water from the two major dams up north of the state (the Oyan and Ikere Gorge dams).

He noted that as the state was expecting above normal rainfall, there was need for residents to be proactive in order to prevent avoidable massive flood in and around the state.

He gave a breakdown of the expected volume of rainfall in some major cities in the state to include, Abeokuta 1,295mm, Abigi 1,864mm, Ayetoro 1,609mm, Eruwa 1,552mm and Ewekoro 2,075mm, Ijebu Igbo 1,709mm, Ijebu Ode 1,526mm, Ikenne 1,742mm and Ilaro 1,731mm.

Others are Ipokia 1872mm, Obafemi Owode 1709, Odogbolu 1,753mm, Oja Odan (1,731mm),Ota 1,810mm, Owu 1,761mm and Sagamu 1,753mm, which totals 27,492mm expected rainfall.

The commissioner advised the people not to block drainage channels, either natural or constructed and to drink more water at regular intervals to guard against heat exhaustion and to seek medical attention when feeling uncomfortable.