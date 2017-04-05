Uganda: Do Your Work With Integrity, URA Tells Customs Agents

Kampala — Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner Customs Dicksons Kateshumbwa has asked clearing and forwarding agents to act with integrity and business ethics in their line of duty.

"We expect that when they get people's goods, they should assess the right taxes, and pay the right taxes to URA but also educate the clients because we have had many complaints from clients being misled and cheated by some of the untrained agents," Mr Kateshumbwa said.

He made the remarks during the 7th East Africa Customs and Freight Forwarding Practising Certificate graduation ceremony in Kampala last week.

Improving skills

About 121 agents graduated, joining more than 5,000 who have graduated throughout the region.

Mr Kateshumbwa explained that the training improves skills so that agents are able to assess appropriate taxes, a practice that reduces loss of revenue to government. The training is mandatory for every company that intends to get a licence from URA but companies have been employing incompetent people.

In a bid to eliminate loss of revenue, URA has put in place a strategy to licence employees of clearing and forwarding companies.

"It is a requirement that all companies must abide by this. If you use someone who is not licenced, we shall remove the licence so that we maintain people who are qualified," Mr Kateshumbwa said.

The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association chairperson, Ms Jennifer Mwijukye, urged the graduates to use the skills acquired to be vigilant and scan for opportunities created within the industry.