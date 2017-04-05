5 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Make Arvs Locally, Nac Urges Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
(File photo).
By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

The National Aids Council (NAC) has urged Government to consider manufacturing Anti-Retroviral Drugs (ARV) locally, amid fears that budget cuts by the United States will impact on funding.

Speaking at a workshop for parliamentarians ahead of World Tuberculosis Day commemorations, NAC finance director Mr Albert Manenji said the country largely relied on funding from the US to fight diseases.

Mr Manenji said Zimbabwe was importing $16 million worth of ART drugs.

He suggested the money should be injected into local pharmaceutical firms to enable them manufacture ARVs.

"There is need for us to start manufacturing our own ART treatment drugs," said Mr Manenji.

"If we inject the same money that we are using to import the drugs from other countries, we will be able to have more quantities for the same amount.

"We use more than $16 million annually for ART and if that money is given to pharmaceutical firms, we will increase production and quantity of the drugs.

"We did the same with cotrimoxazole drugs."

Speaking at the same forum, Ministry of Health and Child Care deputy director TB Control, Dr Charles Sandy concurred with Mr Manenji.

She said the budget cuts by the US will affected many countries, including Zimbabwe, when it comes to the health sector.

Zimbabwe is among the top 30 countries that are highly burdened by Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) after it recorded an increase in the cases between 2015 and 2016.

The country recorded 425 cases of MDR-TB in 2015 and the figure increased to 437 last year.

Zimbabwe

Opposition Gears for Fresh Poll Protests

Zimbabwe police have relented to demands by the country's opposition to stage a demonstration on Wednesday in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.