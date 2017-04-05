Photo: File photo/The Nation

People share a meal of ugali and vegetables. The price of maize flour is expected to come down from next week.

The price of a two-kilogramme maize meal packet is likely to drop by over Sh30 from next week if a raft of measures put in place by the government works as planned.

Starting Wednesday, the government will put on sale one million bags of 90-kilogramme maize to millers at a price lower than the market rates-- a move that is aimed at reducing costs that millers incur while buying maize for processing.

RELIEF

Millers will also get more relief in terms of production costs after the Treasury on Tuesday gazetted the Finance Bill that relates to the budget read by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich last week.

The gazetting will see the zero-rating of inputs, packaging, energy and transport, with a view of lowering the millers' production cost further.

The measures were announced on Tuesday by Mr Rotich and his Agriculture counterpart Willy Bett following a meeting with the Cereal Millers Association.

The sale of maize from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is expected to have the biggest impact on the reduction of maize flour prices, which have hit an all-time high of Sh153 for some brands.

SH115

"We expect the price of a 2kg packet of unga to come down to about an average of Sh115. We understand currently it is in the range of Sh140-Sh150 thereabout. So, these interventions will bring down the price to around Sh115," said Mr Rotich at a Press conference at the Treasury.

He added: "The time for that should not be more than a week, depending on how fast the millers will uptake the maize that are going to be released by NCPB. And we expect that to stabilise going forward, once the consignments coming from outside the country come in duty-free."

Mr Bett said the release of one million bags would see millers experience ease of getting raw materials before maize imports arrive from Mexico.

He said millers would buy a 90-kilogramme bag for Sh3,000-- way lower than the current market price of Sh4,500.

CMA

"We're going to release them (bags of maize) from tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Mr Bett.

"And the commitment we've had with the Cereal Millers' Association is that by next week, then the effect of the new price will have to take place, the Sh115 per 2kg."

He said the NCPB maize would feed the country up to the end of the month, after which the imported grains will have arrived.

"The cheap maize, which we think will create a bigger impact, is maize from Mexico. And you know the distance... Other maize from the region will still be flowing in, especially from Ethiopia."

He said the government of Kenya was working closely with the government of Ethiopia to smoothen the grains importation.