4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Premier Desalegn to Visit Sudan Shortly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, announced that he will visit Sudan shortly in response to an invitation from the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

At a joint press conference heldTuesday in Addis Ababa, President Al-Bashir expressed his pleasure over the level of the deeply-rooted and relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

He referred to the similarity between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples on the cultural and artisan aspects and the general temperaments.

He stressed that there are no boundaries for the political, economic, trade, cultural, social and security relations.

President Al-Bahir has pointed to the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the electricity power field, pointing to the agreements signed between them in the sea ports, petroleum, security, police and military fields.

He said that work is underway to implement the electricity linkage between Khartoum and the Renaissance Dam.

Sudan

Assist Kenyans in Juba Jail

A report that appears to shed some light on the incarceration for life in South Sudan of four Kenyans over fraud charges… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.