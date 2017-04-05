Sudan: Premier Desalegn to Visit Sudan Shortly

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, announced that he will visit Sudan shortly in response to an invitation from the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

At a joint press conference heldTuesday in Addis Ababa, President Al-Bashir expressed his pleasure over the level of the deeply-rooted and relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

He referred to the similarity between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples on the cultural and artisan aspects and the general temperaments.

He stressed that there are no boundaries for the political, economic, trade, cultural, social and security relations.

President Al-Bahir has pointed to the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the electricity power field, pointing to the agreements signed between them in the sea ports, petroleum, security, police and military fields.

He said that work is underway to implement the electricity linkage between Khartoum and the Renaissance Dam.