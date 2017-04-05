Nigeria: Develop Sports At Grassroots, FCT Charges Athletics Committee

Abuja — As part of efforts to ensure the development of sports in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the administration has reiterated the need to seek and develop talented young Nigerians from the grassroots.

Secretary for Social Development, Mrs. Elegbede Irene Adebola, gave the directive yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating the new FCT Athletics Association (FCTAA) Executive Committee.

The secretary, who disclosed that she was a top sprinter in her college days in Sokoto, noted that she would have become a professional athlete if she had gotten the mentorship at that time.

"We make a lot of mistakes; the mistake is that people do not know that there are a lot of talents and potentials in the grassroots. I want to crave this indulgence that you should partner with the education sector, both Secondary Education Board (SEC) and Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), to ensure that you actively participate in their school festivals."

"There are usually children with good track records from such events, but because nobody manages them, they can't realize their dream. For the FCT, we want sports to drive our development and progress; you are saddled with a lot. I want to see your input.

"I know that funding is very important in sports, but I also know that sometimes it's not the available money but the interest and passion that results to victory. I want all of you to think of what you can offer rather that what you can get."

In his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Mr. Michael Enahoro thanked the FCT administration for the trust reposed on the committee. He assured that with the support of the FCT administration and the directorate in charge of sports, the committee would do it's best to elevate athletics in the FCT.

Other members of the six- man committee include; Mrs Maryam Biu as Secretary, Mrs Modupe Oyedepo, Mallam Ibrahim Tafawa Balewa, Kayode Khalidson and Uche Chukwueke.