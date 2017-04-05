Uganda: Firm Earns Recognition From Supplying Medical Products

Ordinarily supplying medical equipment is a component of the health system aimed at saving life.

Promoters say supply of medical equipment is an integral part of the health system because it determines the delivery of health services to patients.

But for Mr Cedric Akwesigye, the managing director of Microhaem Scientific and Medical Supplies Limited (MHS), their intervention into the business of supplying medical equipment followed the need to provide quality products to health facilities to enable patients get accurate diagnosis and value for money.

Mr Akwesigye says they started simple: "With our savings from salaries, soft loans from friends and we took bank loans but the biggest treasure we had was our technical expertise and experience from hospitals where we worked."

"After serving as medical officers in the various health facilities, we realised that the problem was not lack of health workers only but the quality of products and services supplied to hospitals was wanting. Our intervention aimed at providing high quality medical products and service at affordable cost," he says.

Mr Akwesigye explains that the products they import into the country have facilitated proper diagnosis and research in new areas of medicine. This has awarded the business that deals in lifesaving products numerous contracts to supply government, the private sector as well as civil society.

"From giving injections and working in hospital laboratories, we decided to go out and supply medical products which the health system in Uganda could not easily access and bring them nearer. In this, we help our clients including government to save life, money, a lot of time, and other resources because when hospitals use our products, they get accurate results which benefit the end user by way of correct diagnosis, quick and effective treatment," Mr Akwesigye says.

Located on Semawata Road, Ntinda in Nakawa Division, Kampala the five-year old local company that has expanded its outlets to Rwanda serves as a link between manufacturers and the consumer (health facilities) of the products by way of providing supplies, service maintenance and feedback on the various needs.

Mr Akwesigye says that they supply laboratory equipment, medical equipment, devices, theatre equipment, chemicals, reagents, service and repair of equipment and training of health workers on proper use and maintenance of medical equipment in their hospitals.

"Our satisfaction is in seeing a Uganda get off the hospital bed in the quickest time possible depending on their health problem. By giving feedback; we create improvement in the quality of products. We have developed a team of local expert engineers to service the machines which has gone a long way to reducing the time

health facilities used to spend waiting for engineers from abroad," he says.

Recognized for work well done

MHS is one of the thirty-six companies that received the 2017 International Quality Convention Excellence Responsibility Awareness Awards presented by BID Group. Business Initiative Directions (DID) is a world leading private authority on quality in Geneva, Switzerland last month. DID has spent more than 31 years educating, promoting and recognising quality culture and efficiency worldwide.

The award is in recognition of the companies' commitment to quality, managerial practices leadership, technology and innovation in the continuous search for excellence.

According to the press statement issued in Geneva, MHS was awarded "for following the path to continuous quality improvement."

Mr Jose E. Prieto, the president and chief executive officer of BID Group, said "The award recipients are icons of commitment to leadership, technology and innovation, making them models for others in their sectors."

Mr Prieto explained that the award seeks to provide successful companies and organisations with technical and marketing tools to achieve excellence and focus on quality in order to consolidate their positions as leaders in their business fields and sectors.

"This (award) is a treasure that we were not set for but an indication that our work is noticed. This is a boost to us to continue doing more on quality products, services," says Mr Akwesigye, adding that the company currently employees 36 medical and non-Medical staff.

Mr Jesse Opati, the chief engineer at the company, says: "We have achieved efficiency because wherever we have supplied our medical equipment and products, patients spend less time and get quality services," Mr Opati says, adding the innovation has led to numerous awards and recognitions worldwide.

Challenges, future

According to Mr Akwesigye, the greatest challenge is to have clients take up quality products because they come with a price. "With our market full of all sorts of low quality products, it is hard for people to take up a quality product of a higher price," he says. "We have kept on trying to improve and make it much better every day but delayed payments by clients is still a challenge to enable continuity," he adds.

The company's biggest target in the next five years is to start a manufacturing plant to produce high-quality medical products, thereby reducing cost on imports and price. "By 2025, we should have a well-installed facility ready to serve Ugandans. This will improve our income, and other services," Mr Akwesigye says. He is uncomfortable that majority of medical businesses in the country are foreign-owned.