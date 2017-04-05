Kenya: Kipchoge to Tergat - 'Bring On the Battle'

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Kipchoge Keino says he harbours no hard feelings against fellow distance running legend Paul Tergat after the latter on Tuesday threw his hat in the ring in the race for the Olympic committee's presidency next month.

Keino welcomed Tergat's candidature saying it's the federations that will decide who will be the next National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) president.

"I still have work to do but I will let you know my stand soon when I launch my re-election bid," said the 77-year-old Keino.

Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni, who is said to be eying the top seat too, said he is not in a hurry to declare his position opting "to watch with keen interest as things unfold."

Tergat on Tuesday launched his bid along with a team that will try to unseat Keino and his executive. Keino has been Nock president since 1999, serving multiple five-year terms.

Tergat's bid was endorsed by nine federations including Athletics Kenya, Boxing Association of Kenya, Kenya Rugby Union and Kenya Golf Union.

Others are Tennis Kenya, Kenya Table Tennis Association, Football Kenya Federation, Kenya Judo Association, Kenya Hockey Union and Kenya Shooting Federation.

TRACK LEGEND

Keino, the 1968 Mexico City Olympics 1,500 metres and 1972 Munich Olympics 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medallist, was re-elected last on May 29, 2013.

During the launch of his bid at the Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi yesterday, Tergat paid tribute to Keino as Kenya's greatest sportsman, leader, true legend and hero whom he has great admiration and maximum respect for.

"Kipchoge made us all proud as Kenyans since 1968, when he signalled the dawn of Kenyan greats with his exploits," Tergat said. "It was for these achievements that led him to be recipient of the first ever Olympic Laureus distinction Award at the Rio Games last year."

However, Tergat said sport has been changing with new technologies and advancements hence the time for a young and dynamic Kenyan to take over the mantle at Nock.

"As a member of the International Olympic Committee, an Olympian and one who has actively been involved in some activities of the games, I believe I have what it takes to become Nock president," Tergat declared.

"I am passionate, have the right skills, leadership experience and general welfare of the athletes at heart."

Tergat explained that he will put the interest of sportsmen and women first adding that heartless approach to issues at Nock headquarters will be no more during his tenure.

"Demoralising athletes simply kills the future of sports in Kenya and that has been happening at Nock," said Tergat.

Tergat promised to prioritise programmes that will lead to diversification in sports in the country to see a strong team at 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Olympics where he wants Kenya represented in all sports.

While supporting Tergat's bid, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said they will ensure that Tergat is installed as Nock president, having witnessed the change of guard at Fifa and Confederation of Africa Football.

Tuwei said it's time to look at the future that starts with Tergat's candidature while Omwela, who re-elected as KRU chairman on March 22, promised to show Tergat "how elections are won."

"We were set to craft Plan "B" with likeminded federations if Tergat failed to stand but we are happy he has made a wise decision," said Omwela.

TEAM TERGAT

Paul Tergat's preferred executive committee:

First Vice President: Shadrack Maluki (Kenya Judo Association); Second Vice President: Jackson Tuwei (Athletics Kenya); Secretary General: Andrew Mudibo (Kenya Table Tennis Association); Deputy Secretary General: Francis Mutuku (Tennis Kenya); Treasurer: Elynah Shiveka (Kenya Hockey Union); Assistant Treasurer: John Kameta (Boxing Association of Kenya); Committee Members: Catherine Ndereba (Athletics Kenya), Shoiab Vayani (Kenya Shooting Federation) and Nabea Muriithi (Football Kenya Federation).