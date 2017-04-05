Nigeria: NCC Promises Improved Service By Network Operators

Abuja — The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given an undertaking that it would work towards ensuring an improvement in the quality of services provided by network operators in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Prof. Danbatta, who spoke during the presentation of an assessment report by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) at the headquarters of NCC in Abuja, pledged to take steps to address some of the grey areas affecting provision of quality services by mobile telephone network operators in the country.

A statement issued yesterday by the NCC Director, Public Affairs, Tony Ojobo, quoted Danbatta to have said the commission would leave no stone unturned to ensure that quality of service improves.

"Key performance indicators (KPIs) that define quality of service have been put in place for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) assessment. The result of the assessment in the first quarter of 2017 has shown improvement in quality of service," he said.

The Director General of BPSR, Dr. Joe Abah, who presented the report, said its assessment rates NCC high in institutional work processes.

He said a very strong business organisational structure, policies and practices that facilitate effective and efficient service delivery were some of the high points, BPSR considered before naming the NCC tops in institutional work processes in the country.

The statement also said in arriving at this conclusion, the BPSR also listed accountabilities and responsibilities for set Standardized Operating Procedure (SOP) manuals of the commission's 19 departments.

It also rated NCC very high in procurement processes saying the commission "has adequate systems, processes and experienced personnel responsible for executing its procurement activities in line with extant provisions of the Public Procurement Act."

The bureau said: "NCC strategic objectives are prioritised for potential impact using standardised principles including the balanced score card."

NCC understanding of stakeholders' needs and contributions is quite robust.

The report also noted the establishment of NCC central store at Mbora, Abuja, where all procurement records are archived electronically from loss.

"NCC demonstrates that formal performance management processes are clearly understood; constantly applied and seen by all staff to be a valuable activity that individual performance targets are clearly assigned with the team, business unit and overall organisational performance targets," he said.