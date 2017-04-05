Namibia: Maranatha to Share Namas Stage With Rebecca Malope

NAMIBIA'S rising gospel sensation Maranatha will share the stage with the legendary Rebecca Malope at the 2017 Namibian Annual Music Awards. The two will perform a medley of their songs 'In his Presence' and 'Thula Africa' respectively.

Maranatha is a rising star with a powerful and unique voice. She started singing at a very young age but officially launched her singing career in 2013.

She has shared the stage with great local performers such as Namibia's gospel great D-Naff and South African gospel star Benjamin Dube, and has performed on several international stages such as TBN Africa (during Praisathon) and Christian Family Churches, Johannesburg and the Bay Cape Town.

The advanced public relations graduate is one of the few gospel singers that one finds difficult to limit to a single genre. She has been able to add a contemporary feel to her sound and believes her calling to be one of a minister and not an entertainer. Her debut album titled 'Smile' was released in 2016 at the National Theatre of Namibia and serves to encourage people to always have a positive outlook on life and to never give up.

"Performing with Malope is a dream come true for me. It is something I have always been looking forward to, singing with a woman of her calibre. It is an honour and a humbling experience and also an opportunity to learn from her. I am so grateful for the exposure," she said.

Malope has released 35 chart-breaking albums, sold millions of copies, won countless music awards, been honoured by institutions of higher learning and, above all, is respected by her peers and revered by legions of fans.

From the moment she entered and won 'Shell Road To Fame,' Malope's name was in the stars. Her superb collaboration with Sizwe Zako, Vuyo Mokoena and Jabu Nkabinde weaned her off bubblegum music and instead spurned gospel anthems that inspired generations.

Her music has given birth to new believers, entrenched faith in those who started to doubt themselves and brought back hundreds from their suicide attempts. Malope, through her immense talent and voice has comforted many women who couldn't bear children, who were struggling to support their families or who were in abusive relationships.

Many more men and women whose hearts have been broken by the death or loss of their loved ones have found strength in the spiritual booster that is her music. Sis Ribs is a legend in her own lifetime.

"I love Namibia and always look forward to performing there so I am very excited to be going back and can't wait to perform at the NAMAs for the first time. I'm also really looking forward to performing with the very talented Maranatha. I hope our performance leaves people with a feeling of unity amongst all Africans," Malope said.