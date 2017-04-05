Nigeria: 'Bamboo Production to Boost Ecosystem, Create Jobs'

The Federal Ministry of Environment has said as part of the diversification process, it will partner with the private sector and other organisations in the development and utilisation of bamboo for the growth of the nation's economy.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Shehu Ahmed, said bamboo production and management had enhanced the economic growth of many nations and thus, would contribute immensely to Nigeria's ecosystem and help in creation of employment.

Dr Ahmed, represented by the acting Director of Forestry, Mr. Osakuade Tolu Michael, stated this in Abuja at a workshop with International Network for Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) on implementation of institutional agreement between Nigeria and INBAR.

He said the workshop was expected to develop a national roadmap that would lead to strong coordinated multi-sector action to guide ministries, the private sector, research institutes and civil society organisations in bamboo production and utilisation.

It would also address current gaps in local policy development, knowledge and skills required to develop industrial value chains, he added.

The acting director noted that Nigeria became a member of INBAR in 2004, adding that the National Council on Environment approved the constitution and inauguration of the Nigeria Bamboo and Rattan Development Programme (NBARDEP).

The permanent secretary, however, identified some of the constraints in the development of bamboo and rattan in the country as lack of government policy and legislation, coordination of local and national administrative levels as well as poor funding.