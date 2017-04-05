5 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Bamboo Production to Boost Ecosystem, Create Jobs'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Federal Ministry of Environment has said as part of the diversification process, it will partner with the private sector and other organisations in the development and utilisation of bamboo for the growth of the nation's economy.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Shehu Ahmed, said bamboo production and management had enhanced the economic growth of many nations and thus, would contribute immensely to Nigeria's ecosystem and help in creation of employment.

Dr Ahmed, represented by the acting Director of Forestry, Mr. Osakuade Tolu Michael, stated this in Abuja at a workshop with International Network for Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) on implementation of institutional agreement between Nigeria and INBAR.

He said the workshop was expected to develop a national roadmap that would lead to strong coordinated multi-sector action to guide ministries, the private sector, research institutes and civil society organisations in bamboo production and utilisation.

It would also address current gaps in local policy development, knowledge and skills required to develop industrial value chains, he added.

The acting director noted that Nigeria became a member of INBAR in 2004, adding that the National Council on Environment approved the constitution and inauguration of the Nigeria Bamboo and Rattan Development Programme (NBARDEP).

The permanent secretary, however, identified some of the constraints in the development of bamboo and rattan in the country as lack of government policy and legislation, coordination of local and national administrative levels as well as poor funding.

Nigeria

Govt Urged to Reduce Business Entry Barriers

Nigerian government has been urged to reduce business entry barriers in the country in order to encourage… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.