South Sudan: Kasha Calls On UN Organizations to Support Refugees of State

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of the White Nile State, Abdul Hamid Musa Kasha
Kasha told the Blue Nile Channel, Tuesday by telephone that the number of the South Sudan refugees topped 150,000 besides the Sudanese national who returned recently from South Sudan. He said the South Sudan State is experiencing unprecedented circumstances, adding that the relations between the two countries necessitate supporting the refugees and provide them with the requested humanitarian services.