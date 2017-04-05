South Sudan: Kasha Calls On UN Organizations to Support Refugees of State

South Sudanese army soldiers killed as many as 16 people in a town near the Ugandan border, witnesses said. Read more »

Kasha told the Blue Nile Channel, Tuesday by telephone that the number of the South Sudan refugees topped 150,000 besides the Sudanese national who returned recently from South Sudan. He said the South Sudan State is experiencing unprecedented circumstances, adding that the relations between the two countries necessitate supporting the refugees and provide them with the requested humanitarian services.

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of the White Nile State, Abdul Hamid Musa Kasha to shoulder responsibility concerning the big influxes of the refugees from the State of South Sudan into the state.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.