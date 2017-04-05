4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Lauds Industrial Sector Role in National Economy

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has lauded the growing role being played by the industrial private sector to support the national economy.

This came when General, Saleh met, Tuesday, the delegation of the Union of Industrial Chambers in the presence of the State Minister of the Ministry of Industry, Dr. Abdu Dauoud.

The State Minister said the Prime Minister, during the meeting, gave directives for giving top priority to the industrial exports and imports.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Union of Industrial Chambers, Moawia Al-berer said the meeting discussed issues pertinent to the work of the industrial sector.

