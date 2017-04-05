4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirm Firmness of Sudanese-French Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has affirmed the deeply rooted-relations linking Sudan to France, lauding the French experience in parliamentary work.

This came when the minister received, the delegation of the French Senate, chaired by the Chairman of the French Parliamentarian Friendship Committee with Countries of Horn of Africa.

The minister briefed the French delegation on the role being played by the Cabinet Affairs Ministry in organization of the activities of the executive bodies and working out the plans and policies to support decision making procedures.

Meanwhile, the French delegation stressed the necessity for strengthening relations between the two countries in training, experience exchange via up grading human capabilities in Sudan and France.

Sudan

Weekly Digest of Dabanga Sudan's Highlights

♦ Rebel SPLM-N cancels decision on peace talks by its committee Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.