Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirm Firmness of Sudanese-French Relations

Khartoum — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has affirmed the deeply rooted-relations linking Sudan to France, lauding the French experience in parliamentary work.

This came when the minister received, the delegation of the French Senate, chaired by the Chairman of the French Parliamentarian Friendship Committee with Countries of Horn of Africa.

The minister briefed the French delegation on the role being played by the Cabinet Affairs Ministry in organization of the activities of the executive bodies and working out the plans and policies to support decision making procedures.

Meanwhile, the French delegation stressed the necessity for strengthening relations between the two countries in training, experience exchange via up grading human capabilities in Sudan and France.