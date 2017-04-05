Sudan: President of the Republic Arrives Addis Ababa

Addis, Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and his accompanied delegation arrived in Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa where he was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, senior Ethiopian officials and staff of Sudanese embassy in Ethiopia.

President Al-Bashir was met by a huge popular reception when he arrived at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The President's delegation comprises Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen Awad bin Auf, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Director-General of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS),Lt. Gen. Mohamed Atta and Minister of State, Gen. Taha Osman Al-Hussein.