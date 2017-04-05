4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Arrives Addis Ababa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis, Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and his accompanied delegation arrived in Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa where he was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, senior Ethiopian officials and staff of Sudanese embassy in Ethiopia.

President Al-Bashir was met by a huge popular reception when he arrived at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The President's delegation comprises Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen Awad bin Auf, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Director-General of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS),Lt. Gen. Mohamed Atta and Minister of State, Gen. Taha Osman Al-Hussein.

Sudan

Weekly Digest of Dabanga Sudan's Highlights

♦ Rebel SPLM-N cancels decision on peace talks by its committee Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.