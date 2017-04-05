4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kenyan Culture Minister Addresses Celebration of Sudan Week in Kenya

Nairobi — The Minister of Culture, Arts, Youth and Sport in the Republic of Kenya, Dr. Hassan Wariu, has announced his membership in the Sudanese - Kenyan Friendship Society in Kenya.

Addressing Tuesday the inauguration of Sudan Week in Kenya at the Grand Hall in Nairobi, the Kenyan minister has pledged to support the society's activities.

He affirmed the important role of culture in strengthening the relations between peoples.

The inauguration was attended by heads of the diplomatic corps in Kenya, representatives of the Kenyan Foreign Ministry, Kenyan and executive leaderships, representative of the UN Secretary General to Kenya and the graduates of Africa International University in Kenya.

