Sudan: 'Structure of Governance to Change Substantially' - Al Bashir

Khartoum — President Al Bashir has announced that the structure of governance in Sudan will be changed "substantially" once constitutional amendments following the National Dialogue are implemented.

The Sudanese president addressed the National Parliament on Mondaym saying: "The biggest challenge facing our economy is the transition to production in the next phase." He pointed to the growing number of foreign investments and the need to develop the economic structure to accommodate them.

He added that new agricultural lands are expected to be utilised after the elevation of lands in Kenana and Roseires, the construction of dams on El Rahad and Atbara rivers, and the completion of the Setit dam.

Al Bashir stressed the need to improve the standard of living through achieving economic stability, underscoring the importance to curb the rapid inflation and stabilise the exchange rate of the Sudanese pound to protect low-income families.

In this context, Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh promised that the coming days will witness the formation of a government of national reconciliation, the National Consensus Government, along with the definition of its obligations.

The newly appointed prime minister said that the foremost obligations are the improving of people's livelihoods, empowering the prestige of the state, and increasing Sudan's overall production and productivity. "The government will not increase the financial burden on the citizens," Hassan Saleh said.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led National Dialogue concluded the process by signing a National Document which includes the general features and amendments of a future constitution, to be finalised by transitional institutions.

Al Bashir dissolved his government this month and tasked the ministers to continue with their existing responsibilities until the formation of the transitional government.