4 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Military Officers Injured in Mogadishu Attack

A police officer says four Somali military officers were injured in a drive-by shooting by gunmen thought to be Al shabaab assassins in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred at El Tusbahle area after an armed men opened fire from a car at a van carrying senior Somali military commanders heading for the country's defense ministry HQ.

Those wounded in the drive-by shooting include General Mustaf who is said to be the head of the army training. The attackers sped off in a minivan after the attack, according to Police.

No group has yet claimed credit for the shooting of the military commanders in the capital.

