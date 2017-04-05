4 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Preservation of Cultural Heritage

Asmara — The Commission of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with UNESCO and other partners, is providing training here on preservation of non-tangible heritage. Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, explained that cultural heritages plays vital role in reflecting societal values and portraying a nations over all image

Ms. Karalyn Monteil, Culture Program Specialist at the UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa, noted on her part that the training is part of the efforts being exerted in various countries in a bid to enhance knowhow regarding the preservation of cultural heritage.

A number of topics including international conventions on the preservation of cultural heritage, Eritrea's experience in the preservation of such heritage, societal role and responsibility in the preservation of its heritages, challenges that negatively affect such task are set for discussion in the training program.

Non-tangible cultural heritages include oral traditions, languages, beliefs, arts, customs and tradition.

