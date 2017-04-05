Sudan: Eritrean Delegation Visits Juba

Asmara — Eritrea's delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met, in Juba, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Myardit on Monday 3 April this week.

The Eritrean delegation conveyed to President Kiir a message from President Isaias Afwerki expressing Eritrea's solidarity and support for the people and government of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir stated that his government was ready to continue and develop its long standing cooperation with Eritrea. He briefed the delegation on developments in South Sudan and reaffirmed his government's determination to restore peace, national cohesion and to rebuild the economy.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and the delegation also met First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and discussed priority areas for bilateral cooperation.

Earlier the delegation held a meeting with the Eritrean community in Juba and apprised them about developments in Eritrea. It hailed their steadfastness and contributions to their country.

The Eritrean delegation is in South Sudan on a four day visit.