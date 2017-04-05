4 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sudan: Eritrean Delegation Visits Juba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrea's delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met, in Juba, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Myardit on Monday 3 April this week.

The Eritrean delegation conveyed to President Kiir a message from President Isaias Afwerki expressing Eritrea's solidarity and support for the people and government of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir stated that his government was ready to continue and develop its long standing cooperation with Eritrea. He briefed the delegation on developments in South Sudan and reaffirmed his government's determination to restore peace, national cohesion and to rebuild the economy.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and the delegation also met First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and discussed priority areas for bilateral cooperation.

Earlier the delegation held a meeting with the Eritrean community in Juba and apprised them about developments in Eritrea. It hailed their steadfastness and contributions to their country.

The Eritrean delegation is in South Sudan on a four day visit.

Sudan

Weekly Digest of Dabanga Sudan's Highlights

♦ Rebel SPLM-N cancels decision on peace talks by its committee Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.