4 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Ambassador Saleh Presents Credentials

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and South African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar, this week presented credentials non-resident Ambassador to Swaziland.

He conveyed President Isaias's goodwill message and expressed Eritrea's readiness to develop mutual cooperation Agriculture, human resources development, mining, and forestation sectors as well as in cultural and educational domains.

Stating that the unjust and illegal anti Eritrea sanction was designed to demonize Eritrea's image, the Ambassador underlined that it will only complicate the situation in the region.

King Mswati III on his part stated that the assignment of Ambassador Saleh to Swaziland will make significant contribution to the strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

Eritrea

8th Festival of Higher Education Institutions

The 8th Festival of Institutions of Higher Education in Halhale College of Business and Economics concluded on April 2.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.