Eritrea: Training for Social Services Owners

Mr. Solomon Abraha, Chairman of the National Tourism Services Association, said that the training will help in the development of the sector and reinforce relation between the employers and employees.

Asmara — The National Tourism Services Association, in partnership with the Hotels and Tourism Training Centre, has provided training to a total of 216 social services owners. The month-long included food and beverages control as well as conservation, hotel administration, human resource development, information exchange and service efficiency.

