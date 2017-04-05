5 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimtrade to Lead Exhibitors At Zambian Expo

ZimTrade, Zimbabwe's trade development and promotion organisation, will, for the second time, lead Zimbabwe's participation at Agritech Expo to be held in Chisamba, Zambia from April 27-29, 2017.

Agritech Expo is a specialised exhibition for the agricultural sector value chain.

The Expo is a business-to-business platform for agricultural professionals, from small-scale farmers to commercial enterprises. Agritech provides a platform for companies to engage and conduct business with international buyers in the agricultural industry.

Zimbabwean companies will showcase agrochemicals, veterinary products, fertilisers, agricultural equipment and implements, among other products.

Three of the ten Zimbabwean companies have set up plots to demonstrate the effectiveness of their fertilisers and herbicides on maize, soyabeans and groundnuts.

Zimbabwe's inaugural participation at the Expo in 2016 generated a lot of interest from both the Zambian and international buyers.

In 2016, over 17 000 agricultural business decision makers from 29 countries in Africa, America, Europe and Middle East participated in the Expo.

As members of Sadc and Comesa, both Zimbabwe and Zambia enjoy preferential access for their qualifying products into each other's country. Therefore, Zimbabwe has potential to increase exports of products such as agricultural implements and inputs.

