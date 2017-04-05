A Northern Territories Stormers u18 schoolboy team from Darwin, Australia arrived in Namibia over the weekend for a tour which will include matches in Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

The tour is the brainchild of their coach Tony Judd, who first visited Namibia in 2008 when he coached Scotland's national team which competed in the ICC Intercontinental Cup against Namibia.

"I've been to Namibia before with Scotland and fell in love with Windhoek. I had a burning ambition to come back here, to see more of the country and the wildlife," he said.

Judd built up a friendship with Namibian cricket administrator Laurie Pieters, and it was through him that this tour started to take shape.

"Originally we were supposed to tour Sydney, but that tour fell through so I was thinking that I must do something for these boys. Then the idea of touring Namibia came up, so I asked their parents if they wanted to share this dream with me. I knew that with Laurie we could get this tour organized, and now 12 months later I'm delighted to be here," he said.

The Northern Territories got off to a winning start when they beat a Namibian Country Districts team by four wickets on Sunday, but Judd said the results were not so important.

"We had a fantastic day's cricket and won the match by four wickets, but the result was not so important. What stood our for me was the spirit in which the match was played, and the competitiveness of my boys - it was amazing to see this come to fruition after 10 months of planning," he said.

They played their second match against Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool on Tuesday, while their touring group includes a number of parents who will also be playing a bit of cricket when they take on the 'golden oldies' Namibian Nightwatchmen at Wanderers on Wednesday afternoon.

They leave for the coast on Thursday to play two matches against a Walvis Bay u18 development side and a Welwitschia Schools team, before returning to Windhoek for matches against Windhoek Gymnasium and Windhoek High School.

Judd said their trip was more of a 'goodwill tour', while they hoped to leave a legacy for Namibian cricket.

"We held a fundraising dinner in Australia for this tour and managed to raise about N$170 000. We want to leave a legacy for Namibian cricket, so we will donate N$50 000 to Cricket Namibia for special projects. One of the recipients will be a development coach in Walvis Bay who asked for a TV and a DVD player so that he can show his kids cricket matches and coaching videos," he said.

Judd said he had a high regard for Namibian cricket, but that it's talent had to be nurtured through top-class coaching.

"Namibia is one of the great Associate Nations of cricket and I have a lot of respect for them. When I coached Scotland they were always hard and tough competitors, but they lack adequate coaching opportunities, and Namibia is still playing catchup with the world's best practice methods.

"So that is the challenge, to get top class coaching, but if the coaching matches the talent you find here, the future will look good," he said.