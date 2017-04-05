4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Slams Mbalula's 'Reckless' Call to Fight Fire With Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's threat to "nail" and "outgun" criminals is worrying, Democratic Alliance MP Zakhele Mbhele said on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable that these men, who can so glibly utter such thoughtless and dangerous statements, can be trusted with the safety and security of millions of South Africans."

He was responding to remarks Mbalula made at a police parade, in Pretoria, to welcome him and his deputy Bongani Mkongi.

The former sports and recreation minister told police to be merciless in their fight against crime.

"We must not smile with heavily armed and dangerous criminals. We must nail them, we must be merciless," Mbalula said.

"We are tired of burying crime fighters. Anyone who kills a policeman will meet fire with fire. No policeman will die in vain. If they come with AK-47s, we must outgun them! Meet fire with fire," the fiery minister said.

However, it had to be done within the confines of the law, he pointed out.

Mbhele said such comments were reckless and could lead to a loss of life. Mbalula and Mkongi were unfit to lead the department and did not represent the interests of ordinary South Africans.

"Both have expressed troubling views on the use of violence, and how the people of South Africa can and should be treated," Mbhele said.

"Mbalula and Mkongi would rather revel in pomp and ceremony at a parade to honour their egos than get down to the very serious business of ensuring that SAPS members have the equipment, training and resources they need to make South Africa safe."

Source: News24

South Africa

Probe Into Two Solitary Confinement Suicides

Two inmates at Helderstroom Prison in Caledon, who were held in solitary confinement, have committed suicide within… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.