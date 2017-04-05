4 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Deaths of Nigerians in Mediterranean Unfortunate - Dabiri-Erewa

By Abdullateef Salau

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commiserated with the families of victims of the latest Mediterranean boat mishap and prayed unto God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The International Organization of Migration (IOM), said 128 migrants, comprising Nigerians and other West African nationals, died while crossing Mediterranean Sea to Europe between March 6 and 26, 2017.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Abdurrahman Balogun, the presidential aide described the deaths as "unfortunate, tragic and preventable."

She lamented that promising young Nigerians embarking on such dangerous journeys, in search of greener pastures, were rather faced with hopelessness, torture, despair and sometimes death.

"It is tragic and lamentable. It is just not worth it ultimately. There has to be sustained awareness campaigns on the dangers inherent in such journeys Migration policies are getting tougher all over. In Germany alone, there are about 12000 Nigerians seeking Asylum and they will not be granted. They are likely to be deported," she said.

