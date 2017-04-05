South Africa: Rene Roman's Alleged Killer Also Faces Attempted Rape Charge

The man accused of killing 13-year-old Rene Tracy Roman also faces an attempted rape charge, it emerged on Tuesday.

The charges of murder and attempted rape were included in Andrew Plaatjies' charge sheet in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

No other details were given.

According to the provisions of the Sexual Offences Act that were listed by the State, it was not a valid defence for an accused to say that he was in a marriage or other relationship with the victim.

When Plaatjies appeared in court on Tuesday morning, angry relatives, friends and residents of Lavender Hill shouted at him, saying he should die.

The courtroom was packed with Rene's loved ones, some wearing pink shirts.

No bail call

When the door opened, those who had to wait outside pointed fingers at Plaatjies and shouted: "Hie's die ding, hie's die ding [Here's that thing]!"

The 50-year-old, dressed in a green and yellow tracksuit top and jeans, kept his head down. He indicated he wanted to apply for bail. The matter was postponed until April 25 for a formal bail application.

As he made his way back down to the holding cells, Rene's family and friends jumped up and called his name, saying: "Andrew gaan vrek" [Andrew, just die].

A large group of women gathered outside the court, near a tree which had three pink balloons, and a sign which asked for a sentence without parole.

The women held posters stating "No bail, vrot weg [rot away]", "No bail ongevoellige vark [unfeeling pig], "Enough is enough", and "Put them down like the dogs that they are".

Plaatjies was arrested almost two weeks ago after Rene's decomposing body was found in Lavender Hill.

Her hands and feet had been tied and she was half naked, police said in a statement.

She had gone missing on March 10.

Final goodbyes

Meanwhile, about 20km from the court, in Rocklands, community members were mourning the death of an 11-year-old who also went missing recently.

As Plaatjies appeared, the family of 11-year-old Stacha Arends was preparing to say their final goodbyes at her funeral at the Orion Church International in Rocklands.

Her body was found in a field behind the Swartklip Centre in Mitchell's Plain a week ago after her disappearance.

She was last seen at a friend's house where she had been watching movies.

Randy Tango, 31, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering the child.

He lives two doors away from the Arends' home.

He was released on parole in October after serving time for car theft.

When he appeared in court on Monday, residents vowed to "deal" with him.

Source: News24