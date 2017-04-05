4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mashaba Pledges Millions to Decrease Road Fatalities

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has pledged millions of rand to repair potholes, fix traffic lights and increase police visibility.

Speaking at the launch of the city's road safety campaign on Tuesday in Lenasia, south-west of Johannesburg, Mashaba said the city has allocated R31m to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) for the recruitment of 1 500 new officers.

"In our efforts to ensure the safety of all our residents, we have allocated R31m to JMPD in our adjustment budget. This will increase the visibility of law enforcement officers in our communities," said Mashaba.

"Furthermore, to ensure that our traffic flows with as much ease as possible, we have allocated R88m to the Johannesburg Roads Agency for pothole repairs, and R6m was allocated to replace cabling in key traffic intersections as part of the city's 'No Join' policy which will be expanded in the 2017/18 financial year," he said.

Mashaba was speaking at the official launch of the Easter Roads Safety Awareness Campaign which will be run by the Department of Public Safety ahead of the Easter holidays.

The city said the campaign is aimed at, among other things, educating road users about the importance of abiding by the rules of the road, reducing road fatalities, preventing motorists from driving under the influence and raising awareness about pedestrian safety.

Mashaba said the JMDP will be conducting various stop-and-search operations by way of roadblocks and increased patrolling over the Easter weekend. The city said earlier that anyone found to be disobeying the rules will be taken off the road.

