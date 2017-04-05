4 April 2017

South Africa: He's a Liar - State Accuses Businessman Suspected of Killing His Wife

The State has accused Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel, accused of killing his wife, of being a liar who is playing games, and trying to delay proceedings.

This emerged in the Polokwane Circuit Court of the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on Tuesday.

State prosecutor Mashudu Mudau told the court that Patel's claim, that he was suffering from emotional stress, was doubtful.

This after Patel's lawyer, Tumi Mokoena, made an application that his client was emotionally stressed and needed a psychiatric evaluation.

Mokoena said he recommended that his client consult a psychologist after their attempts to consult with him repeatedly failed.

"It has become difficult to consult with the accused, he breaks down and cries," Mokoena said.

Patel was arrested in 2016 after his wife Fatima was found dead in the couple's apartment in Nirvana, a suburb west of Polokwane.

The dates that Mokoena had submitted contradicted the pattern of Patel's activities, and engagement with the investigating officer, Mudau argued.

He said it was doubtful that Patel was "emotionally stressed".

'Playing games'

Mudau said the accused had told the investigating officer that he had travelled on certain days he was meant to be consulted.

"It cannot be true that Mr Mokoena consulted with Patel on April 1. At 06:24, he sent investigating officer message, saying he will be in Bela Bela, later at 11:06, he said: 'I will be proceeding to Johannesburg,'" said Mudau.

However, it turned out that he had travelled between to Senwabarana and Johannesburg, which is about 300km from Polokwane.

"It will be very difficult for the court to know that if we are dealing with an honest person, or a person playing games with this court," said Mudau.

"I am not an expert or a psychologist. All the scheduled appointments did not happen because the accused was traveling."

"Mr Patel is not honest with this court," added Mudau.

However, the State agreed that Patel should be evaluated mentally.

"If he should be assessed, it should be done while he is custody. There won't be interruption and will be sure that he will be available," said Mudau.

The matter continues.

