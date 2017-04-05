4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Review Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Tuesday held a two-hour closed-door meeting at which they discussed the economic, security and political relations and the cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

Following the meeting, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said that he discussed with President Al-Bashir, who accepted the invitation to visit Ethiopia, progress of the bilateral relations.

He described the visit of President Al-Bashir to Ethiopia as a historic one and came in a time when the two countries are keen to strengthen the cooperation between them.

Desalegn has welcomed the visiting Sudanese delegation, pointing out the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia is progressing well and meeting the aspirations of the two nations.

Meanwhile, President Al-Bashir said in his address at the joint meeting of the Sudanese and Ethiopian ministers that the cooperation between the two countries is backed up by a mutual strong will.

He stressed that the executive organs in the two countries are required to speed up implementation of the joint projects.

Sudan

Weekly Digest of Dabanga Sudan's Highlights

♦ Rebel SPLM-N cancels decision on peace talks by its committee Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.