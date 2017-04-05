Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Review Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Tuesday held a two-hour closed-door meeting at which they discussed the economic, security and political relations and the cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

Following the meeting, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said that he discussed with President Al-Bashir, who accepted the invitation to visit Ethiopia, progress of the bilateral relations.

He described the visit of President Al-Bashir to Ethiopia as a historic one and came in a time when the two countries are keen to strengthen the cooperation between them.

Desalegn has welcomed the visiting Sudanese delegation, pointing out the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia is progressing well and meeting the aspirations of the two nations.

Meanwhile, President Al-Bashir said in his address at the joint meeting of the Sudanese and Ethiopian ministers that the cooperation between the two countries is backed up by a mutual strong will.

He stressed that the executive organs in the two countries are required to speed up implementation of the joint projects.