Sudan and Ethiopia Affirm That There Is No Ceiling for Cooperation Between Them

Addis Ababa — Sudan and Ethiopia affirmed that there is no ceiling for the cooperation between them in the economic, political, social, cultural and security fields.

At a joint press conference he held Tuesday with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, President Al-Bashir stressed that there is no ceiling for the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the security field, indicating that the security of Ethiopia is the security of Sudan and that the security of Sudan is the security of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister also said that what affects Ethiopia is reflected on Sudan, and what affects Sudan is reflected on his country, therefore, the two countries are keen to cooperate closely in all domains.

President Al-Bashir pointed out despite firmness of the bilateral relations in all fields, but still there is more to be done toward bolstering the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister also expressed his pleasure over the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia, adding that more cooperation could be done for the interest of the two peoples.

He said that Ethiopia and Sudan look forward to render the cooperation between them as a model which is to be followed at the Horn of Africa region and the whole African continent.

Desalegn indicated that Sudan and Ethiopia are working together to find solutions for the security problems at the region, referring to the situations in South Sudan State, Somalia and Yemen.

President Al-Bashir said at the press conference that the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia will help guaranteeing food security not for the region alone, but also for Africa and the Arab World.

Meanwhile, President Al-Bashir and Desalegn affirmed firmness of the ties between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples.

President Al-Bashir said that the three countries - Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt, have agreed for the first time on issues pertinent to the environment and the social and economic effects resulting from establishment of the Renaissance Dam.