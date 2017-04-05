Sudan: Decree Appointing Bakheet Abdullah As Undersecretary for Oil Ministry

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Republic, Prime Minister of the National Council of Ministers Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has issued a decree appointing Engineer Bakheet Ahmed Abdullah as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

Engineer Abdullah graduated from Asyut University of Egypt in 1986, specializing in Petroleum Geology.

His first work station was the project of oil extraction and exploitation in the field of Abu-Jabra and then the Sudanese Petroleum Corporation of the General Directorate of Oil Exploration and Production, Sudapet Company Ltd, White Nile Petroleum Operations Company and the Red Sea Petroleum Operations Company. Engineer Abdulla also worked as the Deputy Director of Exploration at the Petro-energy company for Petroleum Operations, Director of the General Directorate of Oil Exploration and Production and Deputy Chairman of the Star-oil Company for Petroleum Operations, and then the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.