4 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: American Companies Participates in Exhibition for Agriculture and Livestock

Khartoum — The Executive Director of the Second International Exhibition of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Food, Beverage and Food Industries Technology, Eng. Yasser Mashhour revealed participation of the largest American and international companies working in the field of agriculture, food and livestock in the Khartoum International Fair.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the exhibition in its second session aims to encourage the livestock Halal food industry as well as the development of modern irrigation systems and alternative economically-water consuming fodder.

He added that the exhibition was attended by 65 international companies from America, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Africa.

Eng. Mashhour called for benefiting from the international openness to the country and the real benefit of modern technologies so that the agricultural and industrial product can improve for the sake of export, import and international competition as well as opening of international markets to attract competing commodities. He praised the efforts of the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock for sponsoring the exhibition.

