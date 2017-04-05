Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Desalegn Hold Round of Talks

Addis Ababa — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has described the current visit of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, to Ethiopia and his meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, as one of most successful visits that were carried out by President Al-Bashir recently.

He said that President Al-Bashir and Desalegn have held a round of talks which has tackled the economic cooperation and integration between Sudan and Ethiopia.

He indicated that President Al-Bashir and Premier on the one side, and the concerned ministers on the other sides have reviewed the security situation at the region and ways of cooperation between the countries at the region for reaching solutions to the crises in South Sudan and Somalia.

Prof. Ghandour said that the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides have shared identical views on the issues that were discussed.