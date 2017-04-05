Photo: GCIS

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete (file photo).

Dodoma — MPs from across the political divide yesterday cheered Retired President Jakaya Kikwete for ten minutes in Parliament, prompting debate as to what message the lawmakers were trying to convey.

MPs from both the ruling CCM and Opposition burst into applause after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, announced that Mr Kikwete was among visitors following proceedings from the public gallery.

The former head of state was in Parliament to witness the swearing-in of his wife Salma as an MP. President John Magufuli nominated the former first lady as a lawmaker last month. "We miss you!" some of the MPs shouted as they gave Mr Kikwete a standing ovation.

Mr Ndugai had a difficult time trying to restore order as MPs ignored his repeated calls for House business to resume.

Mr Ndugai admitted that the reception Mr Kikwete received in Parliament was unprecedented.

"This is my fourth term in Parliament, but I have never seen a visitor get such a reception. I can see that people are missing him. Let's give him a standing ovation," said Mr Ndugai as ear-splitting applause shook the debating chamber.

"Let him come and greet us," some MPs were heard saying as others asked the Speaker to temporarily revoke Standing Orders to allow the former head of state to address the House.

MPs speak out

Lawmakers who spoke to The Citizen said MPs communicated an "important message" by wildly cheering Mr Kikwete.

Mr Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban-Chadema) said they accorded Mr Kikwete a standing ovation in recognition of his role in promoting democracy in Tanzania.

"Mr Kikwete had no problem when opposition MPs walked out as he addressed Parliament. That is democracy. He knew that people could express themselves in various ways in a democratic setting. Unfortunately, this is not something that can be tolerated today," he said.

Ms Esther Matiku (Tarime Urban-Chadema) said opposition MPs had in the past walked out of Parliament as Mr Kikwete spoke not because they hated him.

"MPs walked out in protest, and Mr Kikwete showed that he was a true democrat who could stomach criticism and divergent views. This is not something we are seeing today. People are now victimised for dissent," she said.

Mr Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban-ACT Wazalendo) said MPs honoured Mr Kikwete for cherishing freedom of speech.

"Mr Kikwete allowed freedom of speech. He even allowed Parliament to review the Budget, something which is unthinkable under the current government," he said.

Ms Margaret Sitta (Urambo-CCM) said the standing ovation was MPs' way of remembering Mr Kikwete's achievements during his ten years in office.

"He did a wonderful job. I will not forget how hard it was to reach Tabora from other parts of the country before Mr Kikwete was elected as president. The roads were terrible back then. So, why shouldn't we celebrate him?" she asked.

Dr Raphael Chegeni (Busega-CCM) said it was normal for people to be happy when they reunite after not seeing each other for a long time.

Mr Marwa Ryoba (Serengeti-Chadema) said MPs' reaction was partly driven by the current "grim" economic situation.

"Although the Fifth Phase government often brags about substantially increasing revenue collection, the fact is that very little goes to development projects. People are feeling the pinch at all levels," he said.

Mr Masoud Abdallah Salum, (Mtambile-CUF) said Mr Kikwete was affable and easily accessible during his time at State House, adding that he used to listen to people and address their concerns.

"If you want to appreciate a person's good qualities, you have to compare them with someone else, and that is what has happened. In the past there was greater democratic space compared to the present," he said.

Ms Pendo Peneza (Special Seats-Chadema) said Mr Kikwete never interfered with Parliament, adding that this enabled the House to exercise its oversight role freely and effectively. "I praise Kikwete because he was a dignified man. He respected people irrespective of political affiliation."