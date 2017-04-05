Constitutional Court candidate Judge Malcolm Wallis told the JSC on Tuesday that he regards himself as a hard worker.

"I work very hard, as far as writing judgments is concerned. The recesses are not there for holiday, there are there to do the preparations and I do the preparations. I am fascinated by the law. I write and I am asked to speak in conferences," Wallis said during his interview with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand.

He is currently a judge at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Wallis wrote the judgment confirming that the South African government had acted unlawfully when it failed to arrest Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir while he was in the country in June 2015.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Wallis if it was correct to say less than 10 judges at the SCA carried the workload, while the rest didn't do much. According to the SCA's website there are currently 23 judges and six acting judges at the SCA.

Wallis said it would be an unfair statement, as a number of senior judges tried hard to do the job to the best of their abilities. His experience with the majority of his colleagues was that they worked hard.

"I would say there is an ethos of trying to do the job properly and well, but there are obviously areas of weakness and we need to address those," he said.

Mogoeng asked him whether he had ever spoken negatively about colleagues at the SCA. Wallis said he tried to be pleasant as he didn't believe in making hurtful comments.

SCA Acting Judge President Mandisa Maya commended Wallis for his work ethic and said she was happy to confirm his description of himself.

Earlier, the panel of commissioners interviewed Judge Boissie Mbha for the post.

Mbha has been a judge at the SCA since 2014. He served as South Africa's representative to the International Boxing Organisation from 2002 until 2003 and was vice-president of the World Boxing Association from 1995 until 1998.

Mbha said judges should only speak through their judgments.

