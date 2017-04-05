Tanzania: Yanga Issue CAF Rallying Cry

Young Africans management has called on supporters to rally behind the team in their match against MC Alger on Saturday.

The teams meet in the play off match of the CAF Confederation Cup at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the first of the two matches that will decide who qualifies for the Group Stage of the continental level championships.

The team's Secretary General, Charles Boniface Mkwasa issued the call yesterday in Dar es Salaam stressing the backing of supporters is vital towards making the team reach the desired goal.

Mkwasa believes that perseverance breeds success and fans support plays a big role. The sole Tanzanian envoys in the continental level championship, Yanga were demoted to the Confederation Cup (CC) after losing to Zanaco of Zambia in the first round of CAF Champions League.

According to Mkwasa, their Algerian opponents are scheduled to jet in on tomorrow from Algeria for the encounter to be officiated by Rwandan referee Louis Hakizimana who will be assisted by his compatriots Theogene Ndagijimana and Jean Bosco Niyitegeka.

Mkwasa said the support of the fans and all Tanzanians is vital, therefore, people should come in number to cheer their players as their only representatives in the big tournament.

He said good results, especially a win by a big margin will give the team a downhill task in a return leg match in Algeria. Speaking on the team's preps ahead of the match, Mkwasa assured fans that preparations for the match were going on well as the team is expected to officially pitch a training camp in the city today.

Yanga are looking to improve their last year record at Confederation Cup after ending fourth in their group that drew TP Mazembe, Mouloudia Bejaia and Ghanaian Medeama.

The team sealed Group Stage after seeing off Angolan side, Sagrada Esperanca with 2-1 aggregate win. Yanga want to shatter long existed jinx over North African teams by winning both encounters, something Mkwasa said very possible with fans support.

The return leg match will be held in Algiers on April 14 and will be officiated by referees from Guinea, Yakhouba Keita, Aboubacar Doumbouya and Mamady Tere.

Yanga crashed out of the Champions League on away goal following a 1-1 draw against Zanaco in Dar es Salaam and a barren draw in the return leg match in Lusaka, Zambia.

In another development Young Africans have rubbished rumours that the club was looking for a replacement of their Zambian tactician, George 'Chicken' Lwandamina. Rumours also name the former Azam FC Coach, Stewart Hall as the possible replacement.

However, Mkwasa refuted the rumours saying they're unfounded reports and there is no way they are going to part ways with the Zambian tactician this time.