Tanzania: Prof. Kitila Mkumbo Named Permanent Secretary in Water, Irrigation Portfolios

President John Magufuli has appointed Prof Kitila Mkumbo Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi has announced.

In a media statement, Ambassador Kijazi noted that President Magufuli appointed Prof. Mkumbo to replace Eng. Mbogo Futakamba who has retired. Before his presidential brief, Prof. Mkumbo was a Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (USDM).

Dr Magufuli has also appointed Dr Leonard Akwilapo and Dr Ave Maria Semakafu new Permanent and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training respectively.

Dr Akwilapo takes over from Ms Maimuna Tarishi who has been transferred to the Prime Minister's Office as Permanent Secretary (Parliament), a position left vacant after President Magufuli revoked the appointment of Dr Mussa Uledi.

Dr Semakafu fills a position left vacant by Dr Akwilapo who is now the PS in the ministry. Before this appointment, she was a lecturer at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS).

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition party, Alliance for Democratic Change (ACTWazalendo) Zitto Kabwe welcomed the appointment of Prof. Mkumbo, who also serves as advisor to the political party. In his comment, Kabwe said the move shows that President Magufuli knows Tanzanians in opposition parties have the capability, professionalism and patriotism to serve the nation.

"This appointment means Prof. Kitila cannot continue to be the party's advisor ... he presented a resignation letter requesting to continue as a member ... and I have accepted it for the wider interest of the nation," Kabwe noted.