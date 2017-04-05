Tanzania: Minister Lauds Arts College for Good Use of Development Funds

Minister for Information, Culture, Sports and Arts, Harrison Mwakyembe, yesterday paid glowing tribute to Institute for Arts and Culture Bagamoyo, TaSUBa management for good use of development funds.

He specifically lauded the institution for purchasing quality music instruments, video and audio equipment.

On the same occasion, the minister also issued a strong warning to departments and agencies falling under his ministry over misuse of funds they are given to them.

Mwakyembe issued the warning note yesterday, during his visit to TaSUBa in Bagamoyo, being his familiarisation tour since he was appointed to be the minister responsible with arts, sports and culture two weeks ago.

"You were only given 100m/- but you did an amazing job. You spent well the amount by buying equipment that will help our youth to continue developing their art talents," he said.

Minister Mwakyembe said he paid a visit to Malya Sports College in Mwanza last week and found out that they have nice computers, well arranged but after he requested them to switch the gadgets on, none of them turned on.

"I will deal with these people personally," the vividly disappointed minister said. Mwakyembe assured TaSUBa management of a full support and promised that the remaining amount requested by the management will be disbursed soon.

Earlier, TaSUBa Executive Director, Herbert Makoye said they requested 300m/- for their development plans, including buying music instruments and video production equipment but they have received 100m/- so far.

"Lack of instruments and various equipment are chronic problems in our college for years.

Moreover, infrastructure are outdated, we therefore urge the government to help us with what is necessary to upgrade our college to be equal its status," Makoye requested.

Expounding further, he mentioned other challenges facing the college as debts from employees and retirees that caused the institute to spend a lot of money paying debts instead of carrying out its development plans.

Despite being the only institution in East Africa offering art and culture education, TaSUBA is facing shortage of students especially female.