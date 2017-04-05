Tanzania: Lethal Mbaraka Yusuph Wins March Award

New kid on the block, Mbaraka Yusuph of Kagera Sugar has been named the Vodacom Premier League's best player of March, it was announced yesterday.

The striker defeated Azam FC attacking midfielder, Abubakar Salum and Kenny Ally of Mbeya City to the coveted monthly award.

He won the top award following his stellar performances during the month under review, in which he scored four goals in three matches.

According to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, the player has also demonstrated a good degree of discipline during the month.

By winning the monthly award, Yusuph will receive 1m/- from the league's main sponsor, Vodacom. With 11 goals in the league so far, Yusuph who came through the ranks of Simba SC, is becoming a promising star for the national team, Taifa Stars.

Yusuph, who scored a winner for Taifa Stars in a friendly match against Burundi at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam a week ago, pointed the gun at his former employer--Simba in the Mainland Premier League encounter at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba last Sunday.

He scored the opener in a 2-1 for Kagera Sugar. Mwadui FC attacking midfielder, Hassan Kabunda won the award for the month of February, defeating Simba duo -striker Laudit Mavugo and Ibrahim Ajib, while Kagera Sugar and former Taifa Stars custodian Juma Kaseja won the January award after yet another run of stellar performances between the posts.

Kaseja, a long-serving, eagle-eyed shot stopper, defied the odds as he won the player of the month nod at the time most football pundits in the country sought he'd done at the top level.

Kaseja, whose career in the top- flight league approaches two decades now, played all 270 minutes for Kagera Sugar in January, with the Bukoba-based outfit winning all three games.

The winner for December was Simba defender Method Mwanjali, who beat Young Africans midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and Azam FC's defender Yakubu Mohamed to the prize.

October's prize went to Young Africans attacking midfielder Simon Msuva while Simba's wizardry winger Shiza Kichuya clinched the gong for September.