Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (centre) talks to ODM members at Jubilee Hall in Mombasa on March 25, 2017.

Nairobi — When Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho took to podium to defend his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School results in response to suspicion that he fraudulently acquired them, he accused the government of going as far as seeking to verify if he went to nursery school in what he described as a witch-hunt.

And on Wednesday, it emerged that the investigative authorities have gone at least as far back as his primary school as part of a background check.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on March 28 wrote to the headmaster of Tom Mboya Primary School in an effort to verify that he was indeed enrolled in the institution and to establish if he sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams at their centre.

"The Commission is informed that Ali Hassan Joho was a pupil at Tom Mboya Primary School and sat for primary school examination sometimes on or about the year 1989. To facilitate our investigations, kindly furnish us with certified copies of the following information and documents: the enrolment particulars of the student, whether the pupil sat KCPE in the said school and the grades obtained, school completion certificate."

In a letter to the headmaster, EACC Deputy Secretary Michael Mubea explained that the inquiry was part of investigations into Joho's conduct.

On the same March 28, Joho confirmed to journalists that a Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination result slip showing him to have attained a C+ was indeed a forgery as he scored a D- and was proud of it on account of the tribulations he underwent in the effort to get an education.

"From right when I was in primary school I supported my family in selling onions. And by the way, I had to wait for a while to raise the fees for admission to Serani Secondary School and when I did, at that young age, I'd leave school and look for work. For those who do not know, I worked as a porter here at the Old Port and I used to be paid Sh80 after loading every truck from those dhows that come from Somalia; carrying either scrap or TVs, whatever the cargo that was imported."

"I take pride, really, as a Kenyan to be what I am today. I want to inspire other Kenyans that I can't have gone through all I went through to put myself through school, get a D minus then give up and it becomes the end of the road for me. I've come from far yes, and I have faith I'll go far. That is why you hear me all the time saying I have ambitions of being the President of this republic because my God has made it possible for me to be what I am today."

He has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind the various investigations that have been launched into his affairs ahead of the August General Election on account of the bad blood between them; the two taking to publicly disparaging each other's character.