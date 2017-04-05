Three people are reported dead while many others are left injured and over 2000 people are displaced in people in the areas of traditional authorities (TAs) Kilupula and Mwakaboko in Karonga District the after heavy rains battered the northern border district , officials have confirmed.

The heavy rain which started on Saturday accompanied by thunderstorm caused rivers Mpherere, Lufilya, Songwe, and North Rukuru to overflow also killed over one hundred of livestock as well as washing away thousands of hectares of crops after it resulted into floods.

Confirming the death of a four-year old Robert Mwakiyera from Mwakyonja Village, Senior Group Village Headman (GVH) Mwenitete, said the deceased died on Monday after he failed to escape from the wrath of Lufilya River, one of the dangerous streams in Karonga that always gets flooded when it rains.

"The boy failed to run away from the floods that ended up washing him away," Mwenitete narrated.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that two women at Songwe from the area of TA Mwakaboko also passed away following the Tuesday floods.

District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) for Karonga released an assessment report on Monday which indicates that over 2, 000 households from TAs Mwirang'ombe and Wasambo were heavily affected by the floods.

The DCPC team is currently verifying reports from all the five TAs in order to establish the extent of damage.

Meanwhile, two camps have been established at Kasoba Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), and at Anglican Church in the area of GVH Mbemba, both under Traditional Authority Kyungu.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Karonga north aspiring MP Mungasulwa Mwambande gave the victims with almost K1 million in all affected villages.