Photo: The Herald

Tobacco farmers at auction floor (file photo).

Over 20 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth $52,5 million have been sold so far across the country's auction and contract floors, according to statistics released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

Sales have increased by 44 percent compared to $36,5 million recorded last season and are now at 10 percent of the projected 205 million kilogrammes.

The average price for auction floors and contract farming was $2,62 per kg, four percent higher than the $2,53 of the 2016 marketing season.

The highest price was $6 per kg, while rejected bales stood at 21 029 compared to 2 981 for last year.

Rejected bales have recorded 605 percent increase due to the incessant rains, which prolonged tobacco curing, resulting in bales becoming mouldy.

Bales sold are now at 269 910, whereas 290 888 have been laid, with the country having so far earned $185,5 million from seasonal exports.

Progressive Tobacco Farmers Association Zimbabwe president Mr Mutandwa Mutasa said with long queues growing by each day at the floors as farmers run around to fetch high prices on offer, the TIMB should double the time of sales per day.

"TIMB should double the time of sales per day or institute a 24-hour sales schedule to avoid the imminent risk which comes with overcrowding of farmers at the floors," he said.

In response to the request, TIMB spokesperson Mr Isheunesu Moyo, said they did not perform 24-hour sales because they wanted to maintain the status quo of high prices.

"For optimum prices, tobacco is sold under natural lighting and that is the reason why we end our sales when lighting is still good," he said.

"For the convenience of farmers, we increased buying teams for bookings and the system of buy-today-and-sell- tomorrow is meant to reduce congestion."