Luanda — The National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA) is working hard to reduce the rate of inflation by 15.70 percent per year, aiming to lower the prices of goods and services in the country, said on Monday in Luanda the governor Valter Filipe.

The BNA governor, who was speaking about the Angolan financial and foreign exchange situation in the programme "A Grande Entrevista" of the Angolan Public Television (TPA), said that it is necessary to reduce the inflation rate in the country below current levels as a result of the crisis due to the fall of oil price in the international market, and thus create better living conditions for families.

For the crisis exit strategy, he recalled that two documents at the level of the economic team were approved, namely the Restrictive Policy Plan and the adaptation to the rules of the financial system to international best practices.

According to the governor, the strategy also included the protection of the international reserves that the country has in US dollar and Euro.

The Executive's goal in relation to the inflation rate is one percent per month. Currently, the monthly inflation rate in Angola is two per cent against four per cent at the end of last year, as a result of the measures taken to reduce the money supply circulating in the market.

He pointed out that as a result of the measures adopted recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recognized the relevance of the strategies adopted by the BNA to stop the pace of inflation.

The National Bank of Angola, within the economic context of the country, has revised the limits and procedures for control of entry and exit of national and foreign currency in order to ensure the continuous prevention and combat of money laundering and financing of terrorism, as well as ensuring the balanced management of the country's cash in foreign currency.