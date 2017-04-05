Abidjan — The Angolan ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Mário Feliz, defended Tuesday in Abidjan the increase of cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Angolan diplomat said so during a meeting with the Secretary General of the Ivorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ly Djerou Robert, as part of the activities alluding to the 15th anniversary of the National Peace and Reconciliation Day, marked on Tuesday.

Mário Feliz acknowledged the existence of a protocol of cooperation between the two countries, but which, unfortunately, never developed as desired.

"Most of the projects stayed in the drawers. The commitments made must be materialized with concrete actions", he said.

In his turn, Ly Djarou Robert said that the two countries will combine efforts to revitalize the commitments already undertaken.

"Côte d'Ivoire will bring together all the existing documentation for concrete and tangible dynamism, capable of consolidating diplomatic and economic ties. Numerous other projects will be part of the package, such as the visa facilitation agreement on diplomatic and service passports and the opening of a direct flight between Abidjan/Luanda", he said.