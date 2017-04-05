Tanzania: Rules Vex Lawmakers' Minds

Dodoma — Party interests and squabbles over election rules preceded the voting of Tanzania's new representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) here yesterday, with all Chadema nominees axed.

According to the last count by the Returning Officer, Dr Thomas Kashilila, the winners from the ruling CCM with their votes in brackets are Dr Ngwalu Maghembe (287), Adam Kimbisa (266), Fancy Nkuhi (197) and Happiness Lugiko (196).

Also from Zanzibar Dr Abdullah Makame (254) and Maryam Yahya (195) sailed through on CCM fronting as CUF's Habib Mnyaa emerged victorious with 188 votes. Chadema candidates, former Home Affairs Minister Lawrence Masha and ex-Nyamagana MP, Ezekia Wenje failed to make their comeback bid.

Only Kimbisa and Maryam managed to return to the EALA. The legislature held a prolonged sitting that lasted for over eight hours, which witnessed heated debate pitting the opposition camp against the Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, as the lawmakers repeatedly sought the latter's guidance on regulations governing the EALA elections.

The campaign session was preceded by heated debate over Returning Officer's decision to allow four candidates nominated by two different authorities in CUF, alias 'CUF A' and 'CUF B'.

But the debate was finally put to rest when the Parliamentary Clerk, Dr Thomas Kashilila, explained to the lawmakers the logic behind his decision to endorse the candidates fronted by the two antagonizing factions.

The Speaker eventually summoned candidates one after another according their groups to canvas for votes from MPs, ahead of the voting exercise, with CCM's Abdullah Makame, from Zanzibar opening the curtain.

Contestants responded to questions from lawmakers and ministers alike and most demonstrated great aptitude in tackling their respective questions. With only few positions to vie for, it posed a challenging task for voters. The end of the campaigns opened up another hot debate between the Speaker and opposition camp on the regulations governing election of EALA members, especially on the modality of electing Chadema candidates.

The feud stemmed from Chadema's decision to nominate a fixed number of two candidates; namely Mr Lawrence Masha and Mr Ezekia Wenje to vie for the party's allotted two slots. That obliged the Speaker to rule out that the votes for Chadema's aspirants had to be subjected to Aye and Nay votes - parliament-speak for affirmative and negative votes -- a decision that was strongly contested by Opposition Chief Whip, Mr Tundu Lissu and leader of the Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

The dispute delayed the voting exercise, which started after 21:00hrs. At one point, the Speaker seemed set to hazard a postponement to the next morning, but a section of the lawmakers insisted the voting should go on, a call that received the backing of the Attorney-General, George Masaju. But again, the dispute ended only after the Parliamentary Clerk, Dr Kashilila, who presided as Returning Officer issued more explanations on the rules and regulations which governed the election.

The Clerk urged the legislators to decide on the voting modality, at which point the House opted for a secret ballot amid the opposition's discontent. It allowed the 333 MPs, who were present at the time of voting, to cast a secret ballot to elect nine candidates of their choice out of the 18 aspirants.

CCM, thanks to its proverbial 'lion's share' in the august House, was allotted six seats, main opposition party, Chadema two seats and CUF one slot. The casting of votes was conducted based on four groups, namely: Women candidates (Mainland; four candidates vying for two positions, Zanzibar: two aspirants vying for two slots), Zanzibar candidates (two candidates vying for one slot), Opposition candidates (Chadema, two candidates vying for two slots and CUF, three candidates vying for one slot), and Mainland candidates (four candidates vying for two slots).

Earlier on, Thomas Malima, who was among four CUF nominees, withdrew from the race when he appeared on the podium during the campaign session, and asked the legislators to vote for fellow candidate, Habib Mnyaa. The elections brought to a close the much politicized campaigns and intrigue that characterized the process.

EALA is the legislative arm of the East African Community and began doing parliamentary work in 2001. Its roles include passing laws that govern the EAC as well as oversight over the EAC's work. Members to EALA are allowed a maximum of two fiveyear terms with each country sending nine representatives.

In addition, all ministers responsible for EAC in the member countries automatically become members as well as selected senior staff of the EAC. The current EALA term ends in June this year.