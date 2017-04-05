5 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest Man Caught Having Sex With Dog - Pleads Guilty, Blames Devil

By Chisomo Banda

Malawi Police in Dedza are keeping custody Pemphereani Feliyadi, 42, who was arrested on Sunday for having sex with his neighbour's dog.

According to Dedza police Public Relations Officer Edward Kabango the suspect who comes from Chiluzi Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kasumbu in Dedza, was caught pants down in a maize field having sex with the dog.

"People who were passing near the maize field heard a strange sound from the field, so they decided to go and check what the sound was, that is when they caught the man red handed," he said.

Kabango said the suspect has since pleaded guilty to the charge and he said the devil over powered him that is why he did it.

Bestiality is contrary to section 153 of the penal code and has a maximum sentence of 14 years.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of bestiality.

