5 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico - Chiumbue Dam Generates Development in Eastern Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dala — The dam workers and population in general believe that the Chiumbe hydroelectric project, to be unveiled this Wednesday, will generate development, lessen inequalities and improve social cohesion in Dala, Camanongue and Luena municipalities in the eastern provinces of Lunda Sul and Moxico.

The undertaking is part of the National Development Plan carried out by the Angolan government and is due to be unveiled by the National Defense minister, João Lourenço.

The population is cheerful with the benefits that the project will bring to their social, economic and cultural lives in the referred localities of this eastern region of Angola.

The electrician Francisco Manuel Pedro, a resident of the region, began to work on the dam as an assistant and some time later became a master. But what makes him happy is the fact that his house has power.

Catoti Jaime, head of the dam's safety, said the construction of the energy project had brought him many benefits such as job that allowed, in 33 months, to study and began to build his own house, to the social benefits of the work.

Angola

Footballer Gelson Enchants Media After Poker

The Angolan striker Gelson is experiencing one of the greatest moments since he arrived at the Alcochete academy after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.