Dala — The dam workers and population in general believe that the Chiumbe hydroelectric project, to be unveiled this Wednesday, will generate development, lessen inequalities and improve social cohesion in Dala, Camanongue and Luena municipalities in the eastern provinces of Lunda Sul and Moxico.

The undertaking is part of the National Development Plan carried out by the Angolan government and is due to be unveiled by the National Defense minister, João Lourenço.

The population is cheerful with the benefits that the project will bring to their social, economic and cultural lives in the referred localities of this eastern region of Angola.

The electrician Francisco Manuel Pedro, a resident of the region, began to work on the dam as an assistant and some time later became a master. But what makes him happy is the fact that his house has power.

Catoti Jaime, head of the dam's safety, said the construction of the energy project had brought him many benefits such as job that allowed, in 33 months, to study and began to build his own house, to the social benefits of the work.